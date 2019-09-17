Track Of The Day 20/9 - Ginevra

Ginevra found herself in Milan at some point in 2012, a new city with a fresh start.

Allowing it to seep into her bones, she began reconstructing her songwriting, embarking on fresh projects.

Last year's debut EP 'Ruins' was an exceptional introduction, opauque electronics shot through with all-too-human lyricism.

Becoming an overnight hype in her native Italy, the EP made an international impact - including these very digital pages.

New single 'Burning' was co-produced by Francesco Fugazza, and it's set to emerge on Italian tastemaker imprint Factory Flaws.

Fractured digitalism matched to Ginevra's finely wrought sense of purpose, it's a blissful sundown moment from the newcomer.

She comments:

"'Burning' is the last sunset of the summer, running to catch the train just to see your lover and share that one last kiss, the feeling that - for one moment - everything is possible."

"It makes me feel light, like dancing under a pink sky, until the sun sinks into the sea. It’s a song I’m very proud of, just like I’m of the close team that works with me."

Tune in now.

