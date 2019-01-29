Track Of The Day 20/8 - Benin City

Benin City is a three-piece project, three individuals who embody the disparate creative instincts that make London such a riveting place to explore.

Vocalists Joshua Idehen and Shanaz Dorsett work alongside multi-instrumentalist Tom Leaper, with their work moving from club culture to downbeat songwriting via spoken word.

An electrifying live prospect, Benin City are back in the studio right now, throwing around some fresh ideas destined to end up on an EP before the year it out.

New single 'What A Time' is about locating that relaxed sense of optimism that often underpins your late 20s, that sense of finally finding your role and purpose.

It's a song that is fulfilled by a quiet exuberance, with 'What A Time' settling itself into a kind of everyday happiness.

Shanaz comments... "'What A Time' embodies how I felt turning 30 - so empowered and at peace with myself (this coincided with coming out as queer)...but often completely overwhelmed by having all the choices but few of the resources to truly ‘live my best life’. In ways it’s the realistic party anthem that I needed."

