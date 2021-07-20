Track Of The Day 20/7 - Yvois

New Zealand born Yvois has always been drawn to the other side of midnight.

Spending time in Canada, she drifted across the globe, before settling in German electronic citadel Berlin.

Immersing herself in club culture, her own work re-contextualises these tropes within a defiantly personal landscape.

Heading up Éclat Crew Berlin - a collective of female*, trans and non-binary electronic music producers - her work matches the organic to the digital, with a beatific glow falling on her output.

Drawn into the orbit of Ryan Hemsworth’s Secret Songs imprint , Yvois released her wonderful debut EP 'When We Dressed In Gold' earlier this year.

EP highlight 'Masks Off' dared to look to the future with optimism, a track that aims to capture the final moments of the club experience, when the lights go up and you're left to carry that feeling out into the world.

We're able to share the video, a shoot that aims to capture inner longing, and the urge towards personal freedom.

Yvois comments...

“The video for ‘Masks Off’ was born four years ago in the early hours of the morning at the end of a Berlin rave… I imagined capturing the bliss of being the last person on the dance floor as a magical night turns into a beautiful day. Despite months of pandemic lockdown, this year was finally the right time to turn my dream into a reality. ‘Masks Off’ is a love-letter to the world that we’ve been missing for so long, and to the friends who came together to recreate that world with me.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ray Wassef

- - -