Track Of The Day 20/7 - SOLA

SOLA has had an intimate connection with music almost from birth.

First touching the piano when she was six years old, the South London multi-hyphenate spent four years studying at New York University.

An artist of reach depth, those experiences enrich her music, with SOLA's debut EP 'Wealth Has Come' winning outstanding acclaim.

New single 'Oh My Love' is out now on Future Bounce, the boutique tastemarker label spearheaded by Jamz Supernova.

The warped and woozy production hints at the emotional turbulence of the lyric, while SOLA imbues each line, each word, with ineffable soul.

Matching her impeccable R&B influences to a deeply felt sense of originality, the visuals pick up on her world building, referencing everyone from Aaliyah to Lisa Left-Eye Lopez.

A song about the disintegration of a toxic relationship, 'Oh My Love' speaks eloquently about escaping negative situations, providing safe passage for the future.

Tune in now.

