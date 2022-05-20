Track Of The Day 20/4 - Victoria Canal

Victoria Canal's experiences fuel her music - and if her music is complex, then so too are her experiences.

A Spanish-American woman who was born in Munich, her international upbringing left her with an enormous degree of empathy for those around her.

A queer, disabled, mixed-heritage woman, her activism merges with her music, resulting in something uniquely profound.

Set to tour the UK and Ireland with Teddy Swims, her new 'Elegy' EP lands on September 16th.

New song 'own me' is a supremely powerful introduction, revolving around those tender, intricate piano lines.

Hushed minimalism that recalls Nils Frahm, you can practically hear the soft tap of the piano pads as each note filters the stereo.

The voice is calm and assured, somehow framing her word play in a frosted kind of intensity. She comments...

“When I first wrote this song, I wasn’t sure I’d ever let anyone hear it because it was so scarily honest and said some things I wasn’t sure I was allowed to say. But after friends and family wept on first listen, I understood that putting it out wasn’t about me. This song came through to serve the people who have been through loss and are in the process of reckoning...”

A beautiful introduction, you can check out 'own me' below.

Victoria Canal will release her 'Elegy' EP on September 16th.

Photo Credit: Karina Barberis

