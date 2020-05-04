Track Of The Day 20/4 - Sofia Portanet

Sofia Portanet doesn't want to rush her art.

Working in a cool, measured fashion, the Berlin based pop auteur has sketched out a vivid, enticing sonic universe.

Debut single 'Freier Geist' hit home in 2018, with Sofia set to release her similarly titled debut album this summer through Duchess Box Records.

Written by Sofia Portant and her collaborating producer Steffen Kahles at their Berlin studio, it's a bold, dynamic work, so layered, and nuanced in its approach.

New single 'Art Deco' is a poised return, with that trademark sense of calm, of stillness radiating through each note.

Reminiscent of 'Heroes' era Bowie or even aspects of Kate Bush, 'Art Deco' sweeps back with an austere sense of glamour.

We've got first play of the video, and it's a sweeping introduction to the world of Sofia Portanet.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.