Track Of The Day 20/4 - nasimiYu

nasimiYu is a true multi-hyphenate, someone who plunges head-long into each challenge.

Renowned as a musician and dancer, she split her time between New York and New Orleans, connecting with left-field communities in both cities.

Whether she was working on a dance project or a punk rock group, nasimiYu turned all her energies up to 100, fully plugging herself into the creative possibilities.

Taking time out to recalibrate and restore, nasimiYu is ready to mark out her next project, a full length album called 'P O T I O N S'.

Out shortly, it's a bold yet subtle return, packed with whispered incantations and a desire to exist outside the rules.

Everywhere there is a connection to the physical, with the American artist offering:

“Dance is the only language that I speak fluently. Everything that I write and everything that I communicate in my daily life is just me trying to translate that.”

New song 'white lightning' is halo'd with beatific light, the calm resonance of her vocal attaching itself to the intensity of her methodology.

Moving from bliss to self-doubt and back again, it's a real trip, one that is augmented by some dazzling yet surreal visuals.

Check it out now.

'white lightning' appears on her new album 'P O T I O N S' (which you can pre-order HERE).

Photo Credit: Amanda Picotte

