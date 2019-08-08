Track Of The Day 20/3 - Eyelar

Eyelar is one of pop's most daring voices.

Born in the Netherlands, she took her vision to the UK, immersing herself in London's network of studios, and internationally renowned labels.

Penning hits for Charli XCX, Bastille, and Demi Lovato, she's kept her most personal, most emotional material under wraps.

Now she's ready to share. New single 'Couple Hours' is the sound of a daring pop voice on groundbreaking form, embracing dazzling melodic ideas.

Marrying her innate electro-pop style with something a little more raw, it also throws in elements of an acoustic ballad.

Teasing together different influences, 'Couple Hours' pulses with emotion, a song born from Eyelar's own life.

She says...

“’Couple Hours’ is about acceptance. I wrote it in a really rough time in my life, helping me to accept reality and let go. But whilst letting go, I'm still asking for a couple of hours to pretend like everything is the way it used to be, everything is okay.”

Tune in now.

Eyelar to play London's Camden Assembly on September 10th.

