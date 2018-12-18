Track Of The Day 20/12 - SODY

The hype around SODY is at boiling point.

The pop riser seems to surge with every passing release, every new statement, and she's set to end 2018 on a high.

New single 'Let You Know' is out now, a scorching pop epic that has ratcheted up more than a quarter of a million plays in less than seven days.

Blessed with her most potent, intoxicating chorus yet, it's a hook-strewn, melody-addicted return that cuts a little deeper.

She comments: "‘Let you know’ is about the frustration of trying to please people in authoritative positions and sometimes losing yourself in the process, feeling like you’re never good enough. It’s about finding the strength to question their guidance and taking control of your own future.”

We're able to share the full video, a glitzy affair pieced together by noted director Emil Nava.

Continually in-demand, Emil has previously worked on pop bangers by Calvin Harris + Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith.

Working closely with SODY, the two have crafted a little piece of magic. Tune in now.

