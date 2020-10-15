Track Of The Day 20/10 - Niels Schack

Parisian polymath Niels Schack has always yearned to express what's inside him.

Drawn to different strands of the arts, he grew up fascinated by jazz, exploring classic songwriting before reaching towards club culture.

Immersing himself in the hip-hop realm, Niels somehow managed to draw these facets together, sculpting something that is truly his own in the process.

New EP 'Jade' - his first, in fact - lands on November 13th, it's a curious fusion of influences, one that recalls Damon Albarn's cultural pot pourri or even the trans-genre explorations of Yyves Tumor.

We're able to share new song 'Bando' and it's a real thrill, a hugely imaginative workout that matches sweet elements to some darker undertones.

Spawned by Parisian nightlife, 'Bando' revels in youthful mistakes and inexperiences, using these as means to conjure identity.

He comments: "We learn most things by making mistakes. I guess this is a hymn to messing up but enjoying the process."

Close friend and collaborator Natas3000 sculpts the visuals, which feature Niels Schack diving underwater.

Tune in now.

