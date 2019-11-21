Track Of The Day 20/1 - Andrew Weatherall

Andrew Weatherall is one of the most revered producers Britain has produced, someone whose work truly transcends genre lines.

As a DJ, producer, and musician, he's always sought to blend the finest elements of multiple styles, resulting in a cross-border sense of distilled chaos that never fails to inspire.

Constantly charging head-long into unexplored territories, Andrew Weatherall is set to link with cult London imprint Byrd Out for a new release.

It's a dexterous four tracker, uniting two brand new Weatherall cuts - 'Unknown Plunderer' / 'End Times Sound' - with remixes from fellow Two Lone Swordsmen renegade Keith Tenniswood and highly rated Lithuanian talent Manfredas.

We're able to premiere 'Unknown Plunderer' and it bubbles along on a beat that moves between fragmented techno and a warped reggae skank, a kind of light-hearted dub techno performance from the virtuoso producer.

Effects are draped across the arrangement, while those clipped guitar lines are completed by none other than Ride's Andy Bell.

Visual artist Daniel Haddock collaborates on the release, working on the mathematical glory of the angular imagery.

Tune in now.

Pre-order 'Unknown Plunderer' / 'End Times Sound' HERE.

