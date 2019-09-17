Track Of The Day 19/9 - Doktor

Doktor wants to take his heritage and blend it with his surroundings to carve out a future he can call his own.

A British artist with deep Jamaican roots, he grew up in a house where 90s dancehall and ragga was interwoven with jungle, R&B, and hip-hop.

Somewhere in amongst all those different sounds is where you'll find Doktor, an artist with a singular vision.

Pushing ahead, he shines a light on his solo career after a flurry of acclaimed collaborations with his fiery new single 'Action'.

It's a spicy return, channelling those 90s dancehall influences - remember those seminal Shaba Ranks and Redman cuts - blending it with a more London-centric viewpoint.

Produced by Dot Inc and PRGRSHN (WSTRN), it's a fun, life-affirming stance, a colour-strewn, hyper-infectious return.

"90s dancehall was a pivotal part of me growing up in Jamaica,” says Doktor. “With this single I wanted to recreate and reference a few dancehall classics that everybody knows and loves. ‘90s dancehall was all about good vibes, dancing and having fun, and with this video I wanted to capture just that.”

We're able to share the full video, and it opens with a dramatic shot of the London skyline.

Taking Doktor to the backstreets of Wapping, it was directed by Eric Myers for Media Worx and encapsulates the raw energy of the single itself.

Tune in now.

