Track Of The Day 19/8 - JWestern

Leeds alt-pop artist JWestern makes his debut with single ‘Call You Right Now’, out now via Heist Or Hit.

The track harnesses softly slung chord progressions, friction-less beats, and a pastel-shaded pallete of wavy instrumentation, allowing the Leeds newcomer to confront the all-too-relatable complexity of relationships.

He comments: "It’s me trying to come to terms with the insecurities and indecisiveness I felt within the relationship and whether the decisions I was making were the right ones. I wasn’t sure what I fully wanted but I knew I needed to give myself time and space away from everything and anything."

The singer’s standout vocals would lead you to believe JWestern was American, with a sound more indebted to South Central L.A, than his bedroom in Northern England.

The artist has admitted to being lured in to the neo-soul/ hip-hop culture that orbits Soundcloud, it’s a growing trend to see U.K artists embrace this approach in their own distinct manner.

The Yorkshire riser is ready to take centre stage, commenting:

“I remember lying in bed and pretty much writing all the lyrics in one night, with the chords going round and round in my head; I felt like everything had been building up in my mind for so long that it all just needed to be let out...”

J Western is prepared to step into the hazy territory occupied by the likes of Easy Life, Yellow Days, and Arlo Parks - tune in now.

Words: Josh Crowe

Photo Credit: Aubrey Simpson

