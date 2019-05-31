Track Of The Day 19/6 - Ryan Edmond

Some songs just catch your attention.

Right from the first note, Ryan Edmond's debut single grabs you, holds you, and refuses to let go.

Incredibly catch, 'From The Start' is the ideal opening statement, so fragrant, infectious, and completely addictive.

It's been a long time coming. The Australian-born Sweden-based artist has been honing his craft for some time, before entering Hot House Studios in Melbourne last year to nail down some ideas.

There's a lot more to come, but right now Ryan Admond is happy to let 'From The Start' speak for itself.

Neat, summer-fresh songwriting that drops down into a skanking beat for the breakdown, it's a breezy, sun-filled hymn.

He comments: “’From The Start’ is about life, friendships and relationships slipping away over time. It’s serves as a reminder to find the time to maintain those relationships and be careful not to lose yourself in this fast paced world of too much working and not enough living”.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.