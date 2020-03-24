Track Of The Day 19/5 - Shaefri

Shaefri doesn't feel she should be pinned down as any one thing.

An artist who work is both enticing and complex, she draws on her half-Egyptian, half-Irish heritage to sculpt uniquely atmospheric works of pop-art.

Incoming 'Girl' EP plays with light and shade, locating fresh depths in her songwriting, amplifying her potential to produce something thrilling.

We're able to share new single '23', and it finds the much-tipped artist taking stock of herself, and her surroundings.

It's the sound of Shaefri lying still, picking through the debris of her life to make sense of it all. Rooted in those neat acoustic guitar inflections, her swirling vocal is emphatic in its execution, the sound of a young artist working with bold confidence.

She comments:

“‘23’ is a recognition of all the challenges facing our generation; we've got very little stability, whether it's where you live, your finances, your mental health, your family, your friends, your career - nothing is certain and it can be really unsettling.”

“Having said that, a big part of ‘23’ is also a celebration of those years and acknowledges that it's OK not to have everything together, no-one does, and that you don't need to fulfil anyone else’s expectations of how you should live your life - you're going to be fine and pursue whatever you want to - it's your life and your choice, if you stick with it, you'll get there.”

Tune in now.

