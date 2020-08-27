Track Of The Day 19/5 - Geo Jordan

Geo Jordan is the perfect all-rounder.

Formerly producer and guitarist in acclaimed British band The Hics, his musicianship saw him play keys for Rina Sawayama's all-time-great NPR Tiny Desk.

Working alongside Lianne La Havas, he's also performed live with BRIT winner Jorja Smith and JGrrey, as well as stints in the creative universe of the likes of Ego Ella May, Sasha Keable and Oscar Jerome.

His own work is supremely creative - soulful songwriting delivered with a touch of world-weariness, Geo Jordan's work is the voice of a life lived.

With his new EP 'Technicolour' due later this year, Geo surges into fresh pastures with his song 'Better'.

Airing through Clash, he describes it as "a playful song about an obsessive person", one that finds contrast between light and shade.

Geo explains...

"I wanted to make a song that showed a more light hearted side to a situation that could be seen as rather intense and negative. The beat of the song is weird and funky but also has a frantic, off-kilter shuffle about it."

"There is a fun, quirky visual that goes with the song that I filmed and edited myself with a GoPro in the first lockdown. It was a funny day spent attaching the camera to various objects (and myself) around the house. I wasn’t able to get out and work with people at the time. The DIYness certainly adds to the charm and the comedic value."

Check out the video for 'Better' below.

