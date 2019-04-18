Track Of The Day 19/4 - SPRINTS

Some things just fall in place naturally.

Take Dublin group SPRINTS. The four-piece formed little under a year ago, playing their first live show in February.

But already word is out. Potent songwriting that packs a real punch, their punk-etched sound is visceral while hiding a natural knack for melody.

Debut single 'Pathetic' is first out of the blocks, the kind of attitude laden grunge nugget Garbage made their own and Wolf Alice seek to emulate.

Recorded at Darklands studio in Dublin, 'Pathetic' is a taut, concise monster of a track, placing the needle firmly to the red.

An addictive first offering, we can't wait to hear more...

SPRINTS will launch the single at The Sound House on Eden Key, Dublin on April 20th.

