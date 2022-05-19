Track Of The Day 19/4 - Ojerime

UK R&B force Ojerime pours her soul into every note.

A musician with a total commitment to her art, her 2020 mixtape 'B4 I Breakdown' was an outstanding release, a work of intricate beauty.

Patiently honing her material, Ojerime has been steadily working, while the slow viral impact of her catalogue has found fans in Kaytranada, Rosalía and Kendall Jenner.

Out now, new single 'Alarming' is a beautiful return, a piece of bejewelled soul music with a future-facing slant.

The slinky guitar line has a late 90s feel, while the patient exposition of the vocal frames Ojerime as a deeply evocative performer.

'Alarming' is about being attracted to someone who hurts you, and the push and pull of emotions that can bring.

Tune in now.

