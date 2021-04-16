Track Of The Day 19/4 - Cheap Teeth

Edinburgh group Cheap Teeth aren't about to compromise.

The band's dense, caustic sound taps into the city's post-punk heritage - think Bob Last, Fast Product - while taking it firmly into the 21st century.

Releasing the ‘Give Me More, Show Me Less’ EP last April, Cheap Teeth won support from 6Music but were robbed of a full tour by the pandemic.

Hitting up Chris McCrory at the Chem 19 studio, the group set about focusing on something new.

New single 'Animal Fat' is out now, and it's a caustic return, with its sloping riff leading into some ripping vocals.

Out now on Permanent Creeps, Steve Lamacq is hammering it on 6Music, and it's only a matter of time before gigs return.

We've got first play of the surreal video, and it perfectly matches the skewed DIY songwriting that drives Cheap Teeth forwards.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.