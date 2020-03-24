Track Of The Day 19/2 - Lucy Blue

Lucy Blue is something to behold.

An independent spirit, the Irish born artist grew up flicking through old issues of Thrasher Magazine and downloading Frank Ocean deep cuts, gradually finding her way in live.

Leaving home and travelling to London, music has become a form of journal, an intimate space where she can truly express herself.

We're hearing elements of classic songwriting - Joni Mitchell, for one - against lush production, lyrical maturity, and a desire to face towards the future.

New single 'See You Later' is simply exquisite, an astonishingly beautiful piece of songwriting that is so suggestive, so alluring in its cinematic sweep.

There's a hushed intimacy to the production, as though you could hear a pin drop behind Lucy Blue's vocal.

She comments...

I think this song may sound like a love song but it wasnâ€™t really what I intended at the time. Not that I have anything against love songs theyâ€™re the best. I was thinking about people who had lost someone who they love. Thinking about what they mustâ€™ve felt like looking at or holding some knowing they were dying.

I like the idea of people interpreting the song in whatever way they want though. Thatâ€™s the beauty of songs it means whatever you want it to mean, Iâ€™m not protective about things like that.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland

