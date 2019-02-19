Track Of The Day 19/2 - Collard

South London's Collard always knew he had something to express.

Drawn into the orbit of fashion-forward hip-hop collective Last Night In Paris, he found acclaim yet still felt unsettled.

Breaking away, he travelled to Los Angeles, pursuing a solitary vision, something uniquely his own.

When he returned, it became clear he had found it. New single 'Warrior Cry' is a delicious, down tempo piece of R&B, a half-spoken exhortation towards the truth.

Sharply poetic and deeply atmospheric, it finds Collard reaches towards his saviour, while displaying a vulnerability which still feels shockingly fresh.

"'Warrior Cry' is a very personal piece to me," explains Collard. "It’s about feeling saved by a heroine and allowing myself to be completely vulnerable which as a man and how I was raised I often stop myself from being. The song is a metaphoric journey my heroine has taken to save me from myself, and I welcome her whole-heartedly, white flags and all."

Long term creative collaborators Joseph Shaw and Eseosa Ohen sculpt the full video for 'Warrior Cry', which you can find below.

Tune in now.

