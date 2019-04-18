Track Of The Day 19/11 - Rina Mushonga

Rina Mushonga makes music folding in her many and varied life experiences.

“Pop? Afro-pop? Indie? Electro-pop? Alt-pop? See – it’s already getting out of hand!” She once said, when asked to describe her eclectic, idiosyncratic sound.

It’s hard enough for most artists to describe their work, but Rina’s music is informed by a particularly unique life path and heritage. She grew up in Zimbabwe, then emigrated to Holland – where she also has roots – and more recently settled in Peckham, South London.

‘In A Galaxy’ is as rich and layered as anything she’s put out: swirling in spacious synths, winding around her dissonant and breathy vocals.

This powerful performance shows off Rina’s depth and range – with nods to soul and RnB as well as reggae – while the track’s harmonies and instrumentation take us from power pop to Afropop and nods to her home of Zimbabwe.

Let yourself get drawn into this lush, rich soundscape now.

- - -

