Track Of The Day 19/11 - Raphi

Raphi makes delicious, completely addictive pop music.

Infectious and bubbling with energy, new single 'Money' is practically a mission statement: playful, coy, and with its tongue firmly in cheeky.

With Raphi set to play London's Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen on November 22nd, the singer is now ready to share the full video.

Parading around a shop, the singer's performance is full of knowing innocence, a lively, spirited, exuberant display.

She comments: “Working on this video was great, just being able to bring some life to the song really completes it for me. Andy was so amazing to work with and got the vibe straight away. We just wanted to create something fun and light hearted. The use of toys in the opening scene represents symbolism of being able to have “things” but really they are just the plastic version and not real.”

“The idea behind the style was sass meets cool girl, I’ve always been inspired by the likes of Gwen Stefani and I’m obsessed with anything bright, PVC, patterned, just anything that pops a bit really. I like to try think out the box but still wear clothes and styles that are accessible, so if people like what they see they can also feel like they can rock the looks too!”

Photo Credit: Charlotte Ambrose

