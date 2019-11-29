Track Of The Day 19/11 - Emma McGrath

Emma McGrath is bringing her artistry into focus.

The prodigal songwriter earned acclaim while still in her teens, winning a prestigious PRS prize when only 15 years old.

Since then she's continued on her journey, and Emma is planning to open 2021 in assertive fashion.

New EP 'Settled In Motion' arrives on January 15th, and it finds the songwriter carving out a fresh chapter in her work.

New song 'Getaway Train' is a beautiful piano ballad, with her frail but affecting vocal floating above that spartan arrangement.

So fragile it could crack at the slightest touch, there's also an inner strength to Emma McGrath's musicality.

She comments...

"This is probably the oldest song from this EP and it takes me back to the time where I was feeling like music was always in the way of everything else in life. I was so in love with music but it was a complicated relationship."

"I wrote and recorded the song after an argument with my mum. We ended up using the original demo vocals and arrangement which felt really nice. I remember having to sing it really quietly because everyone was in bed. It’s a sad song but it captured that moment of my life really well."

Tune in now.

 

