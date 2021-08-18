Track Of The Day 18/8 - tendai

tendai is a name to watch.

A fresh signing to 0207 Def Jam, the Canning Town artist is a true all-rounder, someone whose fastidious, exacting approach to art results in something daring and emotive.

On new single 'Not Around' he seems to dial down the volume, applying a rare sense of subtlety to his soulful brand of left-field R&B.

There's an openness to his songwriting, the feeling of late-night introspection that is aligned to a defined sense of purpose.

Out now, 'Not Around' is beguiling and vastly atmospheric, its inky landscapes redolent of London as it drifts through a sleepless night.

The Hector Dockrill-directed video is online now, with tendai describing 'Not Around' as "my interpretation of the calm and the turbulent. I found it interesting how they both can coexist in one mind or in one relationship."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Theo Gould

