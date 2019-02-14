Track Of The Day 18/7 - Twinnie

Twinnie is riding the crest of a wave.

Recently playing a stellar, completely sold out headline show at the Lexington, she then played two phenomenal sets at Country2Country in London's O2 Arena.

Releasing her debut EP earlier this year, her sparkling country-pop makes for an addictive mixture, one rooted in tradition but with a future-facing obligation.

With a flurry of UK headline shows coming up - alongside some choice support slots - Twinnie is ready to share her latest ultra-catchy country-pop gem.

Speaking of the track, Twinnie said: "I wrote this song from the perspective of my friends and family about me. We live in this social media age which is very different to the one I grew up in. It can be a dangerous place.”

She continues: “There is pressure to look a certain way, act a certain way and portray 'a life of riley' when sometimes it’s not a true representation. I think we can all be victims of this online culture.”

We're able to share the joyous video, directed by Phil Ashton at Fulwell 73 Productions.

Tune in now.

Catch Twinnie at the following shows:

July

19 Glasgow St Luke’s *

23 Brighton The Haunt *

24 Nottingham The Bodega Social Club *

25 Bristol Hy Brasil Music Club *

27 London Canada Square Park

September

7 Lutterworth The Long Road Festival

14 Blackpool Blackpool Winter Gardens

* supporting Lauren Alaina

Photo Credit: Alex Berger

