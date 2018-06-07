Track Of The Day 18/7 - Anteros

Each performance, each show from Anteros feels like a call to arms.

The Distiller signings are a precocious proposition, spiky indie anthems delivered with a rare degree of passion.

Across a handful of releases Anteros have built a stellar reputation, packing out venues for show after sweat-drenched show.

Playing an intimate date last year for Clash Live @ Metropolis, the four-piece dashed through their live set at one of London's most historic studios.

It was an historic evening and - thankfully - someone left the tapes rolling to capture it...

We're able to share a biting version of fan favourite 'Love' and it neatly encapsulates exactly why people are falling head over heels for Anteros.

Tune in now.

