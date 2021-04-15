Track Of The Day 18/5 - fijitrip

Norwegian hyper-pop riser fijitrip is busy marking out his own lane.

Recent single 'Private Social Network' scorched a path across the web, it's digital jet-stream ignited by his potent melodic flair.

There's a nagging sense of melancholy and dislocation to his work, however, a sign that beneath the glorious technicolour greater depths reside.

New single 'Kill The Game' builds on this. A song about his relationship with art, it finds fijitrip questioning why, exactly, he creates.

"This record is a personification of my conflicting feelings when it comes to my relationships vs my art," he comments. "The song is kinda saying 'sorry can’t hang, literally HAVE to go and make songs now’', and that sums up the person I was in my youth and still am."

"I was never a 'cool’' person when growing up, I always found myself chasing a lot of stereotypes but never finding myself in a happy place, I didn’t go to parties, I wasn’t like that, I was at home learning how to write songs."

Soaring production that feels close to the glossier elements of The 1975 catalogue, there's also a neat drop in the beat that points to an enduring love for trap based studio work.

It's all interwoven with fijitrip's ruthless alt-pop futurism, of course, and comes equipped with a raw, DIY video - which you can check out below.

