Track Of The Day 18/4 - Launder

Launder has spent three years crafting his new album.

Indeed, when he kicked it off, the world had yet to explore lockdowns, the pandemic, and the huge disruption that has followed.

Gradually working on his sound, Launder signed to Ghostly, before bringing the LP into focus.

Out on July 15th, 'Happening' contains shoegaze shadows and splinters of dream pop, a mesmerising, hypnotic feast of reverb-soaked melody.

New single 'Become' exemplifies the broadening of Launder's perspectives, featuring a select batch of collaborators.

The shimmering guitar lines were brought to fruition alongside friends Jackson Phillips (Day Wave), Zachary Cole Smith (DIIV), and of course, Soko, who takes lead vocals.

"This is the most collaborative track on the record,” Launder says. “I couldn't have made this song what it is by myself.”

Soko reveals: "’Become’ is about being stuck in situations where you know you deserve better, but it still drags you down. And you know deep down that to become your best self you have to break through thick layers of detangling old patterns and live with intention. Become the majestic lion you know you are… It’s also about the duality of anxiety: being stuck between feeling small and wanting to break free.”

'Happening' will be released on July 15th.

Photo Credit: Cameron McCool

