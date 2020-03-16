Track Of The Day 18/3 - I Break Horses

Divine Stockholm partnership I Break Horses entered out lives once more earlier this year, returning with fresh material and the promise of a full length project.

New album 'Warnings' lands on May 8th, ending a lengthy wait for new material from the much-loved Swedes.

It's a potent, creative return, one dominated by sizzling new ideas, and the potent pop touch of I Break Horses.

Take new single 'Neon Lights'. Out now, it's a divine slice of electronic melody, while also acting as a rallying call for outsiders.

Dominated by that lush chorus, the taut, linear structure makes for something sleek and highly irresistible.

Of the track Maria Lindén says:

“An anthem for all of us who have ever felt like we didn't fit in. It is trying to give a glimpse of hope to all outsiders who feel like they can't find their way and to show the world that being a ‘misfit’ is a beautiful thing, not something to be pushed aside.”

Check out the flouro-soaked lyric video below.

