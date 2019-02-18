Track Of The Day 18/2 - Grace Inspace

Grace Inspace can't ignore the world around her.

Sure, her pop vision is individual, delving deep under her skin, but it also reflects the world it's created in.

Dubbed 'protest pop' by Grace herself, she matches bold, vivid melodies to lyrics that pick apart the economic and psychological norms that underpin society.

New single 'Paradise Syndrome' is the perfect example of this, with Grace linking her stark pop sound to some very 21st century concerns.

She explains:

“It’s about the condition that haunts the western world; feeling unsatisfied and anxious even though all your needs are met.”

We're able to premiere the visuals, a cut and paste mosaic that contains footage from Koyaanisqatsi, a 1982 American experimental film directed by Godfrey Reggio.

The director himself has already viewed the video, and gave it his blessing. Grace adds:

"I made this video with a green screen taped precariously to my bedroom wall and an iPhone. I wanted it to be a collage of opposites, to juxtapose pop fantasies with harsh realities and come out with something chaotic and surreal. Something thats both entertaining and sobering."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.