Track Of The Day 18/2 - Dream Nails

Dream Nails stand for something.

A band whose righteous music is rooted in their political beliefs, each show turns into an impromptu protest, a centre for discussion, debate, and movement.

With their debut album incoming, the group are ready to share new blaster 'Payback', and it's a fantastic, vital return from the inspirational four-piece.

Reminiscent of Rage Against The Machine - guitarist Tom Morello is a Dream Nails fan, seemingly - that bolsy riff is a pulse-quickening, nostril-flaring object of mass destruction.

The song culminates in a chant from UK feminist activist group Sisters Uncut: "Hey mister, get your hands off my sister!"

The video features footage from a series of Sisters Uncut demonstrations, with the group taking direct action for domestic violence survivors.

Vocalist Janey Starling says:

“In the UK, only 1.5% of rape cases lead to a charge or summons. Payback is a song about how the UK criminal justice system fails survivors - and we’re angry about it.”

“This is a country where two women are murdered every week by a partner or ex-partner. So many women have lived through sexual and physical abuse, and carry the scars and memories of that – but will never see justice for it.”

'Payback' is a cathartic release, a scream of frustration that finds purpose in anger.

Guitarist Anya Pearson comments:

“This is a tune to mosh to, throw yourself around with your sisters and non binary babes in the pit and scream the chorus: ‘One day we’ll make you pay’. It always goes off when we play it live.”

Tune in now.

Dream Nails will release their debut album on April 3rd.

Photo Credit: Marieke Macklon

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.