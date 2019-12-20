Track Of The Day 18/12 - MF DOOM x BADBADNOTGOOD

BADBADNOTGOOD have deep roots within hip-hop culture.

Ostensibly a jazz project, the Canadian collective's commitment to free expression has found them working alongside some seminal MCs.

As part of an update to the updated Grand Theft Auto Online radio stations, BADBADNOTGOOD have linked with MF DOOM on something new.

'The Chocolate Conquistadors' is a stellar link up - much more than a throwaway, it hits that fine balance between two potent voices.

It's not their first collaboration, either; the new track follows their previous seismic work 'Ray Gun'.

Out now, 'The Chocolate Conquistadors' finds BADBADNOTGOOD and MF DOOM drawing from the same well, allowing those creative waters to produce something unique.

Tune in now.

