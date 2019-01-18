Track Of The Day 18/1 - Sweet Joseph

Daryl Johns is a virtuoso.

No, really. A lot of people lay claim to it, but Darly doesn't need to - he's been excelling at music since his early teens, pouring his heart and soul into jazz.

Later studying music at college, the Engelwood, New Jersey helped form Onyx Collective, a group whose work is at the forefront of new energies in North American jazz.

But he's not content to rest there. Using the Sweet Joseph handle he's been working on some extra-sensory pop, sluicing together opaque R&B, damaged shoegaze, and free jazz.

Debut single ‘Friends Forvever’ emerged last year, a low key introduction followed by a few live shows supporting The Lemon Twigs.

Bleached out new track 'Corner Store' is a stellar return, a superb dose of songwriting that seems to link Don Cherry to damaged, slomo yacht rock.

The song plays out as though the cassette master warped on the way to the studio, the colours bleeding into one another to craft something other-worldly.

The visuals pick up on this, a stylish but starting, chic but confusing palette of influences, somehow converging on that single point of focus.

Tune in now.

