Track Of The Day 18/1 - Lizzie Reid

Lizzie Reid knew she had to act quickly.

Set to record her debut EP with producer Oli Barton-Wood, the pair watched the headlines unfold last year in shocked horror.

With lockdown looming, Oli packed his microphones along with his studio gear, and drove - on his own - to Lizzie's flat in Glasgow.

Working with alacrity, the two put down song after song on tape, working instinctually as the deadline drew near.

Lizzie's debut EP 'Cubicle' is the result - it's the sound of someone working in an entirely natural setting, with speed and velocity forcing moments of self-doubt out of her mind.

Set to be released on February 10th, it's led by beatific new single 'Been Thinking About You', a song that is a real pearl.

Folk-flecked acoustic framework melded to moments of jazz-leaning soul, it's a profoundly honest piece of lyricism.

Lizzie comments: “This is almost an appreciation song for a friend of mine. He was such a support for me at a time I wasn’t feeling my best. I was going through quite a confusing time and felt guilty that I couldn’t support him in the same way he supported me...”

Tune in now.

