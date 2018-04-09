Track Of The Day 17/9 - RuthAnne

RuthAnne can only be honest.

It's in her songwriting, and it's in her nature; she tells it like it is, but does so in the most endearing way possible.

Opening singles 'The Vow' and 'Take My Place' staked her claim, vivid pop music with mature, highly lyrical songwriting.

New single 'Liquid' is a stark return, dealing with bullying on social media, and how the internet can be used to close down identity.

We're able to share the powerful video, and it ably picks apart these themes. Speaking about the video, RuthAnne says:

"The video for liquid follows a young everyday girl who uploads her own cover of ‘liquid’ online and receives negative backlash, mirroring a lot of the trolling we have all experienced in real life and on social media. We see her go from being a carefree happy young girl to seeing the horrible effects the negative comments have on her and her day, depression anxiety especially in young people is becoming such an epidemic in society these days."

"I wanted to be a part of the conversation and hopefully this video will show be people how powerful words can be and how we should all be more responsible with them.. there’s no need for such hate and negativity and this video tackles anti-bullying and just how you can make someone’s day just by being positive and encouraging..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.