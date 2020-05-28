Track Of The Day 17/9 - Aaron Frazer

Soul is a universal characteristic.

Perhaps it's linked to hard times, but 2020 is proving to be a particularly fertile year for soul music, with a clutch of labels re-tooling a vintage sound for fresh audiences.

Aaron Frazer is spearheading this, the co-lead vocalist and drummer with celebrated soul outfit Durand Jones & The Indications, who have won global acclaim with their raw sound.

Currently based in Brooklyn, the Baltimore raised songwriter previously released music as the gospel leaning project The Flying Stars of Brooklyn, NY.

Now, though, he's ready to use his own name. New single 'Bad News' is out now, and it starts a fresh chapter, utilising production from Black Keys' lynchpin Dan Auerbach.

Recorded in Nashville, the ensemble formed by Aaron Frazer encompassed vastly experienced soul session greats and some close friends, a blend of old and new reflected in the songwriting itself.

It's a gorgeous piece of vintage R&B, a superb slice of soul, with 'Bad News' tapping into the pain of 2020, but also the everyday resilience.

Tune in now.

