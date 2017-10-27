Track Of The Day 17/7 - Yazmin Lacey

Yasmin Lacey is a singer.

She's someone who inhabits a song, who lets it unfurl around her, cocooning her in its meanings, its suggestions, and its arrangements.

Releasing a string of EPs, she's broadened her voice, accepting new influences and re-defining her work in subtle ways.

Clash Live @ Metropolis invited Yazmin Lacey to bring her band to the studio, one of the finest recording rooms in London.

She gave a brilliant performance, a sweltering feast of jazz-tinged soul that emphasised the breadth of her material and the vividness of her approach.

We've obtained this version of 'Red', a real highlight of the set and a pointed, plaintive performance from a vital vocalist.

Aptly chilled out for this prolonged heatwave, you can check out 'Red' below.

