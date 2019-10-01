Track Of The Day 17/6 - The Buffalo Skinners

Sheffield group The Buffalo Skinners seem to have a fastidious songwriting sense.

Each note interlocks with the next, producing something much more than the sum of its parts.

A new seven inch single is incoming, out on June 21st via Loose Chat Records.

For the recording the band trouped into Leeds' Greenmount studios, working alongside Jamie Lockhart and Rob Slater.

We're able to share the countrified indie-folk vision that is 'You Say Love, But You Mean Hate', a song that transplants its gilded Americana roots to the gritty North of England.

Packed with neat lyrical turns and melodies that recall Whitney's debut album, it was recorded direct to two inch tape.

The Buffalo Skinners explain: “The song is the holiday blues. We spend our time running towards the sun, but we should just love the everyday things.”

Check out the video now.

Catch The Buffalo Skinners at the following shows:

August

7 Hull Adelphi Club

8 Manchester The Castle Hotel

11 Newcastle Cumberland Arms

14 Leeds Oporto

15 Bristol Hy Brasil

16 London The Islington

17 Sheffield Shakespeares

