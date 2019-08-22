Track Of The Day 17/6 - Hey Elbow

Sweden's Hey Elbow approach music from a different angle.

The Malmo trio employ a fully cooperative process, allowing the group to tease out each idea to its furthermost level.

Billowing psychedelic tapestries married to an off piste pop touch, the band match experimental whims to a fondness for melodic directness.

New album 'We Three' is incoming, with sessions being kicked off in the solitude of a rented house in Southern Sweden.

Finished at Studio Dubious in Stockholm with Max-Måns Wikman, those sessions flipped the band's improvisational nous on its head.

Available to pre-order HERE , it's led by new single 'Nurture/Aptitude'. Funnelling their cavalcade of ideas into one potent five minute gem, 'Nurture/Aptitude' opens in glacial climes before surging into a cosmische workout, its rhythmic pull reminiscent of Neu! and other German pioneers.

Building to that floral chorus, 'Nurture/Aptitude' pushes Hey Elbow into a fresh dimension. The band comment...

"'Nurture / Aptitude' is as close as we've come to writing a 'catchy' pop song. The starting point was a loop we recorded in our rehearsal place. The loop started life as a vocal harmony we thought we'd lost when a coffee cup was dropped on a microphone during the recording process."

"A few months later in the studio the loop suddenly re-appeared. It was the frame we needed for our first pop song. We rebuild the central structure into an elongated introduction followed by an ambient outro and slowly it became a Hey Elbow song."

Photo Credit: Jesper Berg

