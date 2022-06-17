Track Of The Day 17/6 - Anish Kumar

Anish Kumar is the real deal.

A producer whose painterly touched is matched to an innate instinct for what will work in a club environment, a string of viral system missiles have seen him become the name to drop.

Four Tet is a keen supporter, with those early releases gaining enormous traction due to their uproarious energy, and boundless innovation.

His new project 'Postcards' is out on July 29th, with Anish sharing a brand new scorcher to match the current UK heatwave.

'Steamroller' is dominated by optimism, its heady house-centric oscillations offering a glimpse of something better.

A space to throw off your troubles, the perpetual motion 'Steamroller' offers carries within it a complex array of melodic gifts.

Surging into fresh spaces, 'Steamroller' is a wholly refreshing piece of electronics that inspires with every note.

Photo Credit: Reuben-Bl

