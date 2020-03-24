Track Of The Day 17/4 - ZELAH

London duo ZELAH have perfected a stunningly expressive, deeply atmospheric pop sound.

A two-part pop experimentation lab, their gorgeous electronics are wrapped around a divine indie pop chassis.

Zelah Van-Gowler's lyrical puzzles seem to disguise as much as they reveal, a process the pair perfect on 'Closer'.

Out now, the new single is set at a simmering tempo, with ZELAH purring: "Don't make me wait..."

The singer explains: "'Closer' was written about two years ago when I first moved to London and it's remained as one of our favourite songs to perform."

"There's something really special and nostalgic about it to both of us, so it means a lot to finally be able to put it out. It's full of conflicting emotions and is pretty reflective on the modern dating culture and the level of uncertainty everyone feels with a new relationship and where it's going..."

"But it also has a lot of those amazing, positive feelings in the early stages of something when you just can't stop thinking about someone."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.