Track Of The Day 17/3 - Devon

Devon makes vibrant DIY pop that’s perfect for spring.

The Forest of Dean artist kicked off 2020 with a big new single ‘BELONG 2 U’, which has just been given a verdant visual treatment befitting of his rural roots. It’s a perky, guitar-led frolic, showing off his DIY approach and vibrant pop sensibilities, produced by Devon himself and Tarek Musa (who’s worked with the likes of Spring King and The 1975) - it takes his unmistakably catchy sound to a fresh new place in 2020.

The track’s been released via Universal Music On Demand, following on from previous single ‘I DONT WANT 2 B UR FRIEND’. The momentum’s starting to build too, seeing Devon championed by Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1, who recently hosted the band at his London Hopscotch night with Circa Waves.

“BELONG 2 U is quite personal like most of my tunes,” explains Devon of the track. “It’s quite a selfish way of doing things but it’s the only way I can write anything that will stand the test of time. The song is written from someone else’s perspective looking in at me, switching it around and using phrases I hear from conversations I’ve had."

The song started with just a small drum loop and acoustic guitar, before fully producing it bringing in Tarek Musa. It’s always a fun process seeing your ideas coming back to you 10 times bigger than expected. He’s very good at that.”

The visuals find Devon in a part-familiar, part-otherwordly setting, becoming increasingly green as ivy tendrils grow and wrap themselves around the room (and the band) – it seems to mirror that springtime feeling we all get this time of year.

It’s our Track of the Day. Tune in now.

