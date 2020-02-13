Track Of The Day 17/12 - Tia Carys

Everything West London riser Tia Carys approaches is accomplished with a vivid sense of personality.

She seems to pour every ounce of her being into each project, resulting in something precocious, addictive, and quietly groundbreaking.

Last year's 'English x Ghana' single was a deft exploration of her dual heritage, while new EP 'Enroot' paints a broader picture.

New single 'Trouble Train' is out now, and it's a bubbly, lively return, adding a pop element to her hip-hop swagger.

Featuring Tia Carys' fiery flow, there's a playful edge to her verbal onslaught, all delivered with a cheeky wink at the end.

Director Otis Dominique picks up on this for the video, a clip packed with neat nods to Tia's own life.

From her mum trying to get her up in the morning through to those pajamas, it's a colourful insight into what makes her tick.

Tune in now.

