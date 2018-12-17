Track Of The Day 17/12 - HAARM

HAARM exist in their own world.

Well, Liverpool to be precise, but that statement isn't far off - the alt-pop trio make their own rules, build their own barriers.

Ending the year in fine style HAARM recently shared new single 'Better Friend', a lush piece of electronic soul worth comparing to Jungle's debut LP or even Moby's imperial phase.

The lyrics have an incredible poignancy, based on the impact of a friend's suicide a few years ago.

Director Dan Fitzsimmons crafts the incredible clip, in which an ambitious dance routine comes to represent some of the emotions from the song itself.

HAARM frontman Chris Macintosh states: "Dan (Fitzsimmons) was quite keen from the off to use dance and choreography in some form. After I'd sent him the lyrics to the song, which are all about a good friend of mine who tragically took his own life a few years ago, incredibly young."

"The dancers in the video represent torment, pain and pressure. The stuff that just being alive in this world is struggled with on a daily basis by so many young people. The choreography reflects that faceless pain. The dancers in the video were all on loan from Edge Hill University and were so, so good. Incredibly patient and incredibly talented and also incredibly young - most of them were in their first and second years of university.”

Tune in now.

