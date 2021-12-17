Track Of The Day 17/12 - Cat Burns

Cat Burns is ready to speak her truth.

An incredible vocalist, her material comes from the heart - truly, honesty is her only policy.

New single 'Free' comes in the run up to Christmas, and it tackles those awkward conversations many people have with their family.

A song about finding the courage to come out to you family, and be true to who you are, it balances pain and introspection with the sheer joy that freedom can bring.

Trailed on TikTok it's already become a sensation, with Cat's independently constructed army of fans helping to spread the word.

Marking the end of one year and the beginning of something new, 'Free' is a soulful mover constructed alongside Jimmy Napes, while production comes from Aston Rudi.

Tune in now.

