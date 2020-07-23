Track Of The Day 17/11 - Nice Biscuit

They do things differently in Australia.

The country has always had a rebellious streak, and this translates to its arts communities, and their incredible sense of character.

Just look at Nice Biscuit. The female-forward psychedelic collective break all the rules going, but somewhere make a hell of a lot more sense than most traditionally minded groups.

Hitting the UK last year for a flurry of outstanding live shows, 2020 has seen the band retreat to the studio, focussing on fresh ideas.

A full EP drops in January 2021 via Believe Digital, with new single 'Fem Chem' leading the way.

A lysergic workout that pastes the ever-expansive percussive engine of krautrock against surf rock guitars, it bolts out the speakers in gusts of lightning.

Extra-dimensional pop music with a dark heart, it falls to Lily Cotter and Nick Cavendish to translate 'Fem Chem' into a playfully surreal video.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tianna Harris

