Track Of The Day 17/10 - Sola

Sola is on a journey.

The South London talent wants to perpetually move forward, retaining an awareness of her heritage while focussing on new ideas.

Matching her Yoruba background with a passion for hip-hop, jazz, soul, and electronics, her dank, potent music is heavily atmospheric.

Studying for four years at the prestigious New York University, Sola then returned and began focussing on something new.

Taking her cue from early 90s Bristol, and early 00s London, she blended Massive Attack, Burial, and fractured neo-soul to conjure something special.

New song 'Sacrifice Me' is a stunning introduction, the dank, evocative production refracting her voice in a thousand different directions.

As deep as they come, 'Sacrifice Me' feels like a salute to South London's subterranean creativity, while adopting that highly personal stance.

Tune in now.

Catch Sola at London's Bermondsey Social Club on December 5th - ticket LINK.

