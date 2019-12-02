Track Of The Day 17/10 - Diamond Thug

Diamond Thug are a rare breakout success story from the South African music scene.

An exceptionally talented group, their 12 track debut album 'Apastron' landed back in April, a series of darkly delicious dream pop hymns.

Stylistically reminiscent of Daughter or even elements of Beach House, they soared to international acclaim.

Garnering millions of streams and a genuine global audience, Diamond Thug were able to watch their music connect with countless new souls.

New single 'The Woods' adds a fresh chapter to their story, and it finds the South African group tracing new paths to follow.

Shrouded in melancholy while remaining hopelessly beautiful, it's an evocative return from a band with incredible promise.

The band’s frontwoman Chantel explains:

“‘The Woods’ is about being lost in a dense forest of emotional isolation, while on a walk through the wilderness. We wrote a scratch of the song in a practice room in London and then recorded it across continents, while I was in the French Alps and the band was back in Cape Town.”

Tune in now.

'The Woods' will be released on October 18th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.