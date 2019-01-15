Track Of The Day 17/1 - Launder

LA artist Launder seems able to wrap this hazy, intoxicating atmosphere around each and every note.

Last year's 'Pink Cloud' EP was addictive, dreamy guitar pop that flirted with noise in places while remaining effortlessly under control.

Evocative, lovelorn songwriting that yearned for something more personal, 'Pink Cloud' contains contributions from DIIV's Zachary Cole Smith, as well as Spanish group Day Wave.

A new seven inch drops this week - order it HERE - and it seems to distil Launder's sound down to a fine essence, or at least two fantastic songs.

We're able to share 'Chew' and it once again features Zachary Cole Smith, with Day Wave assisting on production.

Launder explains: "This song is my personal favourite so far. It also came together the most naturally. I wrote it in the middle of the night while I was alone in my rehearsal space downtown. It’s open to a lot of interpretations for me and will often take on new meanings. I’d say it’s about waiting for someone you care about and wondering if they will ever be back, as well as coming up with bullshit about why you wouldn’t care if they did."

A gorgeous piece of slomo shoegaze, 'Chew' is effortlessly atmospheric, with Launder seeming to blur the edges of his noise pop into a codeine soup.

Tune in now.

